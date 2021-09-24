Last Updated:

'Love Story' Review: Fans Hail Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Love Saga

Twitter users have poured in their verdict for the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer 'Love Story', which premiered in theatres on Friday, September 24.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romance saga, Love Story has been garnering headlines ever since its premiere today, with netizens lauding the leading duo's stunning chemistry, the movie's gripping storyline, intricately detailed narration as well as Sekhar Kammula's direction. After facing several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally marked its theatrical release on Friday, September 24. 

The film, which also throws light on pertinent societal issues, is being hailed by many as a 'blockbuster', while others have mentioned their scepticism owing to the film's 'repetitive scenes' as well as abrupt climax. The film's foot-tapping tracks have already become a raging hit among fans, while its overall reception among masses still remains to be seen is. 

Twitter reviews Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's Love Story

Many ardent fans of the leading duo flocked the theatres to witness the morning show and were quick to pour in their verdict on their Twitter handles. One user lauded the movie as a blockbuster, mentioning its 'super' first half and 'excellent' second half. Another mentioned the 'serious+emotional' tone of the movie, and added," Lead pair @chay_akkineni  and @Sai_Pallavi92 are the soul.Chaitu’s acting bgm and songs sensitive topics raise chesaru but abruptly ended. One time watch!".

One user lauded the makers for choosing such a sensitive topic and wrote, "Just go watch it on a big screen near you for the fabulous performances of@Sai_Pallavi92 & @chay_akkineni @sekharkammula take a bow for taking up such a sensitive subject which surely needs to be highlighted & discussed in current times welcome back houseful. While appreciating the performances of the leading pair, and the majority of the movie's screenplay, one user added how 'the last 30 mins of the movie feels quite rushed and too much stuffed into it'. 

More about the Sai Pallavi- Naga starrer 

 Bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas and Amigos Creations respectively, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Devayani, Satyam Rajesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Uttej, Easwari Rao, and Thagubothu Ramesh. The flick's melodious tracks like Nee Chitram Choosi, Evo Evo Kalale, Ay Pilla have already won over the audience. Pawan CH has taken charge of the film's background music and songs, while Vijay C Kumar has choreographed the dance numbers. 

