'Indian 2' Accident: Kamal Haasan Pens Down An Open Letter To Lyca Productions

A disastrous accident took place leading to the death of three crew members on the sets of Indian 2, suggest reports. The crane accident has left the entire industry in trauma. The report further stated that Kamal Haasan, the lead hero of Indian 2, has written an open letter to the production house of the movie Lyca expressing his emotions and trauma.

As per reports, the letter begins with Kamal Haasan expressing his grief towards the accident that took place on February 19, 2020. He was seen mentioning how such incidents only destroy the trust and confidence of the entire team. Reportedly, the letter also stated that it is the responsibility of the production house to take care that such accidents don’t happen.

The letter also reportedly said that medical help should be provided immediately to the crew members. The production house should make sure that all guidelines of safety are followed by them, added the actor in his letter.

The report further reveals that the incident still haunts Kamal Haasan. According to media reports, Kamal Haasan will give the financial aid of one crore rupees to the family of the deceased.

The chairman and founder of Lyca Productions will also support the families financially. Kamal Haasan reportedly concluded the letter saying that only by taking proactive measures the trust of the crew members will be regained.

About 'Indian 2'

Helmed by S.Shankar, Indian 2 is a forthcoming action movie. Produced by Lyca, the movie is a sequel to 1996’s Indian. Along with Kamal Haasan, the film stars Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled to be released next year.

