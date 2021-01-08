Maara Movie's Review: Twitterati Impressed With Characterisation And Performances

Last Updated:

R. Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara released on Amazon Prime Video today on January 8, 2021. The story revolves around Paaru, who sees a painting on a wall at a coastal village, which brings back childhood memories, and so she decides to find the painter behind it. Fans on Twitter have praised the film's writing, particularly the characterisation, and the actor's performances. Check out some of the reviews on Twitter:

The debut directorial of Dhilip Kumar, Maara has been released on Amazon Prime Video today on January 8, 2021. The movie stars actor R. Madhavan in the titular role of Manimaaran or Maara, while Shraddha Srinath plays Paaru, and Sshivada in a focal role as Kani. Twitter users around the country have taken to the micro-blogging site in order to share their reviews on the Tamil romantic drama, take a look.

More about R Madhavan’s Maara

Maara is a romantic drama, helmed by newcomer Dhilip Kumar and directed by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under the banner Pramod Films. The movie is an adaptation of the Martin Prakkat-directed Malayalam movie Charlie, with its cinematography done by Dinesh Krishnan and Karthik Muthukumar, while Bhuvan Srinivas is the editor; its music was composed by Ghibran. The movie also includes Moulee as Velayya, Alexander Babu, Abhirami as Selvi and Minon.

The project was announced by Pramod Films in June 2018, and that it will be directed by Kumar and titled Maara. It also confirmed that Madhavan was to stay on the project even though the crew of the movie had changed, owing to the change in director from AL Vijay to Dhilip. Dhilip Kumar had mentioned that Madhavan was the only actor who had the personality of the lead character. The director also spoke about how the makers were sceptical of casting Srinath as she had already appeared opposite Madhavan in Vikram Vedha, but later agreed as Maara was a movie from a different genre.

