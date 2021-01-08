Maara Movie's Review: Twitterati Impressed With Characterisation And Performances

R. Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara released on Amazon Prime Video today on January 8, 2021. The story revolves around Paaru, who sees a painting on a wall at a coastal village, which brings back childhood memories, and so she decides to find the painter behind it. Fans on Twitter have praised the film's writing, particularly the characterisation, and the actor's performances. Check out some of the reviews on Twitter:

Maara movie’s reviews

The debut directorial of Dhilip Kumar, Maara has been released on Amazon Prime Video today on January 8, 2021. The movie stars actor R. Madhavan in the titular role of Manimaaran or Maara, while Shraddha Srinath plays Paaru, and Sshivada in a focal role as Kani. Twitter users around the country have taken to the micro-blogging site in order to share their reviews on the Tamil romantic drama, take a look.

#maara @ActorMadhavan @ShraddhaSrinath. ❤️❤️❤️ love movie climax 😭😭😭 👍👍👍 2021 fact super hits movie all the best acting sema....👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/UZYzqqJfXQ — vinoth Kumar (@vinothk476) January 8, 2021

#Maara is a beautiful movie. It is a brilliant adaptation of Charlie with superb direction, delicate writing & magnificent casting. @ActorMadhavan is at his charming best and @ShraddhaSrinath is a delight as usual. She carries the movie for most parts with ease and grace. Winner! — Balasubramanian (@balas2405) January 7, 2021

for the 100th time let me say, I love you, we love you and everyone loves you 🤗❤️ just so you know, you make life, look and feel beautiful somedays by your work and most other days just by being the person that you are. Sending love to #maara and to Maddy ☺️ @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/u8i22Rz9m8 — Priya BhavaniShankar (@priya_Bshankar) January 8, 2021

#Maara He(art) of love 💓 @ActorMadhavan semma acting Anna #Maara character loveable, emotional,caring, being grateful you lived in that character anna, Mouli sir Vera level . @ShraddhaSrinath finally she #paaru made #Maara dream came true.

Emotional love story 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/cr5uVZ0EvY — PriyamudanLachu (@Lachu_1993) January 8, 2021

#maara



Adoption from Charlie ❤️ Never thought a remake could be so much entertaining. Fabulous and Magical performance from @ActorMadhavan and @ShraddhaSrinath ❤️@dhilip2488 made the beginning of the year very spl. Screenplay ❤️❤️



Background score from @GhibranOfficial ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9kafSXBFvC — Mohd Niz∆m (@NizamNov) January 8, 2021

#Maara sets d bar high for how a remake should b done wid its own way of attracting d audience✊🏻Visuals n music- Top Notch!My Man,The way his eyes spoke all d emotion! His god damn smile🥺😍!𝗔𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻' 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹 @ActorMadhavan I LOVE YOU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1NB3SCxJg0 — 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹✨🌻 (@shri_cuts) January 8, 2021

The soundtrack of #Maara by @GhibranOfficial is truly out of the world..Giving us the mystical and vintage vibes ❤️.The bgm is old charm and stays with you even after the film ❤️Yaar azhaippadhu, Theera Nadhi and Oru Arai Unathu - scintillating songs ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/5U8VvO8LWI — 𝕾𝖗𝖊𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖒 💛 (@sreetwitzz) January 8, 2021

#Maara More than Maara, it’s the characterisation of Vellaiyan and Meenakshi which creates an impact, the last 20 mins of the movie along with Gibran’s music elevated the movie. Beautiful soulful movie after a long time. Loved it! #MaaraOnPrime #maarareview pic.twitter.com/AvMDnPpRtw — Kirubakaran Rajendran (@kirubaakaran) January 8, 2021

Just saw #maara Everything about #Maara is artistic with very good performances 👌 @ActorMadhavan u loved that character ❤️👌🏻 and @ShraddhaSrinath sir & ma'am both are understanding performance❤️ Dialogues and top notch👌🏻@GhibranOfficial BGM Verithanam

Well done @dhilip2488 👏 pic.twitter.com/Uh450IlIfI — ａｋａｓｈ (@iam_ak_ash) January 8, 2021

More about R Madhavan’s Maara

Maara is a romantic drama, helmed by newcomer Dhilip Kumar and directed by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under the banner Pramod Films. The movie is an adaptation of the Martin Prakkat-directed Malayalam movie Charlie, with its cinematography done by Dinesh Krishnan and Karthik Muthukumar, while Bhuvan Srinivas is the editor; its music was composed by Ghibran. The movie also includes Moulee as Velayya, Alexander Babu, Abhirami as Selvi and Minon.

The project was announced by Pramod Films in June 2018, and that it will be directed by Kumar and titled Maara. It also confirmed that Madhavan was to stay on the project even though the crew of the movie had changed, owing to the change in director from AL Vijay to Dhilip. Dhilip Kumar had mentioned that Madhavan was the only actor who had the personality of the lead character. The director also spoke about how the makers were sceptical of casting Srinath as she had already appeared opposite Madhavan in Vikram Vedha, but later agreed as Maara was a movie from a different genre.

