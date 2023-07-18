Kangana Ranaut Hints At Teaming Up With Vijay Sethupathi For Her Next Film

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to announce a new project. Though she did not divulge details about the film, she shared that the shooting for the project will begin soon. The actress has also teased who her co-star in the film will be.

3 things you need to know

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films are Emergency, Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation.

She will also feature in Chandramukhi 2, opposite Raghava Lawrence.

Her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru was released recently.

Kangana Ranaut to join hands with Vijay Sethupathi?

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the upcoming Hindi films Jawan and Merry Christmas. It seems like he is also part of the Kangana starrer, which is untitled yet. In her latest social media post, the Tanu Weds Manu actress announced that her new film's shoot has begun.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reposted media articles that highlighted some comments made by trolls on her being cast opposite the Vikram actor. In her Instagram stories, she mocked those making negative comments about this potential new pair. Ahimsa Entertainment, the production house which is bankrolling the film, also shared the announcement on their social media handles by saying that for their ‘mega’ project, “A powerhouse duo from North & South all set to light up the screen! “

Kangana Ranaut slams trolls over new film's casting

Minutes after announcing her new project, the actress took to her social media to slam trolls. “Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actors begin to get heavily promoted everywhere.” Kangana Ranaut also highlighted that all articles are carrying the same headline and said that it is called ‘bulk mass mail’.

(Kangana Ranaut will play an airforce pilot in Tejas | Image: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut)

She will be seen in Tejas next, set to release on October 20. She is also the director of Emergency in which she essays Indira Gandhi.