'Infinite Cuteness': Allu Arjun Pens Beautiful Note For 'birthday Baby' Arha, See Pics

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun's little princess Allu Arha ringed in her fourth birthday on November 21 and received a special set of wishes from her father. To make her day extra special, the actor surprised her with a gift from a popular toy store and wrote a beautiful note for Arha. The actor shared a picture on social media where both father and daughter duo are all smiles as they hold the birthday gift.

Allu Arjun's birthday wishes for her daughter

While captioning the happy picture, the Butta Bomma actor wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness and joy that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel” A few minutes later after sharing the picture, the actor gave a glimpse of another birthday gift that is sure to impress fans and leave them surprised. The actor shared another picture where he showed the horse which was gifted by him to his daughter on her birthday. In the picture, Arha can be seen sitting on the beautiful horse while Allu Arjun is seen holding his daughter as she rides the horse in her garden. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Small Surprise in the morning for the bday baby.”

Read: Allu Arjun Wasn't The First Choice For Gunasekhar's Rudhramadevi; Read Trivia

Read: Did You Know Allu Arjun's 'Julayi' Had A Scene Inspired By 'The Dark Knight'?

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, keeping the celebrations a low key affair, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy have planned a small cake cutting session at home with immediate family members. Allu Arjun and Sneha welcomed Arha, their second child, on November 21, 2016. Often, the actor takes to his social media pages to share adorable photos and videos of him playing with Arha. The couple is proud parents to 6-year-old Allu Ayaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is shooting for director Sukumar's upcoming film Pushpa. The shooting of this film finally resumed earlier this week in Visakhapatnam. The makers unveiled a special video to announce the commencement of the shoot. The makers have reportedly erected a huge set where the first schedule of the shoot will take place. The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew of the film. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Read: 'Race Gurram' Was Allu Arjun's First Movie To Collect More Than 60 Crores; Read Trivia

Read: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna To Begin Shooting For 'Pushpa' From November 10

(Image credit: Allu Arjun/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.