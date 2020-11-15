Did You Know Allu Arjun's 'Julayi' Had A Scene Inspired By 'The Dark Knight'?

Allu Arjun’s Julayi, an action-comedy Telugu movie was released in 2012 and received positive reviews. It was a hit at the box-office and the movie also garnered the Nandi Award for Best Popular Feature Film. The movie stars Ileana D’cruz and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. But do you know that apart from having power-packed action, the movie has a scene which was inspired by The Dark Knight?

Did you know Allu Arjun's Julayi has a scene inspired by The Dark Knight?

Also read: Allu Arjun Is The Only Telugu Actor With Every Film Dubbed In Malayalam, Did You Know?

The bank robbery scene in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight has been shot for the Telugu movie with few modifications. Bittoo played by Sonu Sood plans and executes a daring heist of Rs 1500 crore. The dialogue in the scene ‘I kill the crane driver’ refers to the joker saying, ‘I kill the bus driver’.

Also read: Allu Arjun Shares A Sweet Family Portrait That Is Unmissable; Fans Say 'happy Family'

Julayi proved to be a feast for the audience as the plot revolves around a young man who wishes to earn money quickly, teams up with a goon for a bank robbery. The movie was also remade in Tamil as Saagasam with Prashanth who reprised Allu Arjun’s role. The Tamil remake failed to live up to the expectations.

Also read: Allu Arjun's Cameo Appearances In These Movies Will Surprise Fans

The soundtrack of the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography was taken care of by Chota K Naidu and his brother Shyam K Naidu. Julayi was released worldwide on over 1600 screens and is one of the biggest releases of Arjun’s career. The movie was also dubbed in Malayalam and released under the title Gajapokkiri.

Allu Arjun predominantly works in the Telugu industry and is very popular for his dancing skills. He appeared in movies such as Gangotri, Arya, Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Arya 2, Vdeam, Varudu, Badrinath, and many more. He collaborated with the director Trivikram Srinivas thrice for movies such as Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. All of them were box office hits. Arjun married Sneha Reddy in March 2011 in Hyderabad. They named their son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha. Arjun is a recipient of two Filmfare Awards and one Nandi Award.

Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram

Also read: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Shoot To Begin From November In Visakhapatnam?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.