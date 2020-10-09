Madras HC Orders Actor Vishal To Compensate For Losses Incurred By 'Action' Producers?

Madras HC on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, reportedly ordered actor Vishal to compensate the producers of his last film, Action, for the losses incurred due to the poor box office performance of the movie. According to The News Minute's report, Madras HC has asked Vishal to provide a guarantee of Rs 8.29 crore to cover the losses incurred by the Action movie producers due to the dismal performance of the film. Interestingly, a few weeks back, producer R Ravindran of Trident Arts filed a petition at the Madras HC requesting a stay on the OTT release of Vishal's forthcoming movie Chakra.

R Ravindran also claimed that the actor had promised to settle the losses incurred by the failure of Action by working with him in another film. However, Vishal failed to keep up the promise and signed Chakra. Hence, R Ravindran approached the court to settle the matter.

Madras HC clears Vishal starrer Chakra's OTT release

Madras HC, in its initial hearing, had put a stay on the OTT release of Vishal starrer Chakra after R Ravindran of Trident Arts filed a petition in the court. However, according to The Hindu's recent report, the HC has revoked the stay on Chakra's OTT release. As per to The Hindu's report, Advocate Krishna Ravindran, who represented Vishal in Madras HC, quashed all the claims put forth by producer R Ravindran and accused the producer of attempting to blackmail Vishal by filing the case.

Producer R Ravindran of Trident Arts, a few weeks ago, submitted a plea to Madras HC and claimed that actor Vishal owes them Rs 8. 29 crores- the loss incurred due to the dismal performance of Tamil film Action, which was bankrolled by the banner. Interestingly, R Ravindran, in the plea, further claimed that Action was initially planned on a smaller budget. However, Vishal persuaded them to increase the production cost to Rs 44 crores. He also promised to pay the shortage if the movie does not make Rs 20 crores from its theatrical release.

Chakra to premiere online from Diwali?

Chakra, starring Vishal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, is reported to stream online soon. According to media reports, the movie will premiere on a leading streaming platform during Diwali. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Manobala, Srushti Dange, among others in pivotal roles.

Chakra directed by MS Anandan is touted to be a thriller. The Vishal starrer will simultaneously release in all South Indian languages. The trailer of the Vishal starrer was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

