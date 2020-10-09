IMPACT: Mumbai Police Admits India Today Was Named In FIR Of TRP Scam, Not Republic TV

In a massive development, sources report that Mumbai Police has confirmed that Indian news network India Today has indeed been named in its FIR alleging TRP scam. This development comes after Republic TV revealed that contrary to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of it naming Republic TV, the arrested Relationship manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limite - Vishal Bhandari - has named India Today and other channels on allegedly 'increasing ratings'. Mumbai police has arrested two people in connection with this case, stated Param Bir Singh.

ACCESSED: India Today named in FIR Mumbai CP used to claim TRP scam, not Republic TV

Republic accesses FIR

On accessing the FIR, recorded statements of two employees of Hansa- which is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) - Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar and Relationship Manager Vishal shed light to startling revelations. Bhandari has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed. As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. He added that a manipulative TRP rating causes several advertisers to part with a huge sum of money to undeserving channels.

Moreover, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for minimum two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

Arnab issues statement

Responding to false allegations made against Republic TV by Mumbai police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issued a statement.

#RepublicFightsBack The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely & totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. There isn't a single mention of Republic TV. Param Bir Singh must, in the interest of morality, quit pic.twitter.com/th6ccyJxlr — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

