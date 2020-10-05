'Chalte Chatle' Fame Vishal Anand Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Bollywood actor Vishal Anand, who is known for his role in the 1976 film 'Chalte Chalte', passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday, October 4, 2020. The late actor, Vishal Anand’s real name was Bhishmam Kohli. The late actor is also the uncle of actor Purab Kohli.

Vishal Anand acted only in a few movies in his career which includes films like Chalte Chalte, SaReGaMaPa, Dil Se Mile Dil, Hindustan Ki Kasam and Taxi Driver. The actor shot to fame with his role in the much-acclaimed film Chalte Chalte alongside Simi Garewal. It was also reported that the actor also went on to produce the film.

Apart from being an actor, Vishal Anand also went on to don the director's hat with films like Maine Jeena Seekh Liya, Kismet and Dil Se Mile Dil. And produced films like Dil Se Mile Dil and Chalte Chalte. The actor was quite popular during the early years of his career.

About the actor's famous film Chalte Chalte

Released in 1976, the film Chalte Chalte was penned and helmed by Sunder Dar. The film starred Simi Garewal, Bhisham Kohli and Nazneen in lead roles. The film, Chalte Chalte, also marked music composer Bappi Lahiri’s music debut in Bollywood.

The plot revolves around Geeta and Anil who meet and fall in love with each other. The duo then gets married, but on their wedding night, Anil is killed by bandits leaving Geeta unconscious. After gaining conscious, Geeta loses her mental equilibrium and is confined to a mental asylum.

However, years later Geeta manages to recover. She then gets discharged and enters into the real world only to find out that Anil is still alive and now calls himself Ravi Kapoor. She also gets to know that he is in love with a young woman named Asha. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for their acting skills and storyline. Take a look at the glimpse of the famous song from the film.

