Vishal's Film 'Chakra' Lands In Trouble As Madras HC Asks Makers To Hold The OTT Release

Actor Vishal and director MS Anandan were recently served a notice by the Madras High Court after Trident Arts Production filed a case against them regarding heavy losses from the film Action. The production house reportedly claims that Vishal had promised to pay them the losses if the film Action fails to make at least 20 crores at the box office. Since the overall collection did not cross the 20-crore bar, they have been expecting compensation from the south Indian actor.

Vishal served a notice over Action

Madras HC sent out notices to director MS Anandan and actor Vishal on 22 September, making it difficult for the film Chakra to have an OTT release in the near future. According to a report by The Hindu, Trident Arts Production filed a complaint against actor Vishal, holding him responsible for the losses caused due to his previous film, Action.

Trident Arts Production stated that the film Action was initially scheduled to be made with a much smaller budget but the actor persuaded them to spend a higher amount on it. He reportedly promised the production house that he would personally pay off the losses if the film failed to make the minimum amount of 20 crores at the box office. However, to cover-up for the losses, actor Vishal had allegedly agreed to do another film with Trident Arts Production.

According to the complaint, the film Chakra is very similar to the project Trident Arts Production and Vishal were planning to work on. They were planning to made developments on the film this year, but the project was pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 crisis. The production house, hence, moved to Madras HC, seeking a ban on the film’s OTT release. They have also asked the actor to compensate them for the losses caused due to the film, Action.

Chakra is an action film which was scheduled to have an OTT release in the next few months. The film has been directed by MS Ananandan and stars Vishal and Regina Cassandra in key roles. No official statement has come from the makers regarding the HC notice.

Action is an action-adventure film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around an Army man, trying to find out details about a terrorist and an undercover agent. The film had been directed by Sundar C, who also contributed to the story of the film. Action stars actors like Vishal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles.

