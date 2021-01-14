Mahesh Babu & Family Extends 'Makar Sankranti' Wishes For Fans; Pray For Love & Peace

South superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, along with their kids Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni, took to their social media handles and extended the wishes for their fans on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti 2021. On January 14, Mahesh Babu and family added a post to their media feed praying for love, peace and happiness for their fans. Interestingly, while Mahesh Babu shared a self-portrait along with the wish, Namrata Shirodkar and Gautam Ghattamaneni shared a colourful sketch of a kite. Meanwhile, Sitara Ghattamaneni posted a video for fans. Scroll down to take a look at their posts.

Mahesh Babu & family's wishes for Sankranti 2021

Along with the picture, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor wrote a caption in Telugu, which means, "best wishes to you and your family members". On the other hand, an excerpt of Namrata's caption read, "May this auspicious occasion bring an abundance of love, peace and joy to all of you". Meanwhile, Sitara and Gautam wrote a short caption to their posts.

While this year Mahesh Babu extended wishes to fans via social media, last year the actor treated his fans with a release. His most-awaited film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, released on January 12. Though Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also released on the same day with Mahesh's film, both the film managed to do a decent business at the BO. Mahesh Babu starrer action-comedy also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Interestingly, the Anil Ravipudi directorial was dubbed and released in Malayalam as Krishnan, Kannada as Major Ajay Krishna and Tamil as Ivanukku Sariyana Aal Illai.

A peek into Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Though the 45-year-old actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. Recently, on Monday, he took to his Twitter handle and extended birthday wishes to filmmaker Sukumar. In the BTS photo, which is presumably clicked on the set of Nenokkadaine, Mahesh and Sukumar are seem smiling.

Happy birthday to one of the most talented filmmakers I've worked with @aryasukku! Wishing you happiness and good health always. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/NDSEUH9o39 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is gearing up for the shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is said to be kick-off in January. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the leading lady. Reportedly, the plot of the film will revolve around financial frauds in the banking sector.

