Makar Sankranti 2021: Images And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Makar Sankranti is an important Hindu festival which will be celebrated across the nation on January 14. People in various states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab and other states will be celebrating the day with great joy and enthusiasm. Makar Sankranti 2021 is being celebrated today. The day is primarily observed to mark the first day of sun’s transit to the Makar Rashi (Capricorn). It also marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It is one of the few ancient Indian and Nepali festivals that are observed according to the solar cycles as most of the festivals are set by the lunar cycle of the lunisolar.

The day is celebrated with colourful festivities like decorating the houses, flying kites, bonfires, feasts and many more things. In Maharashtra, people exchange til-gul laddoo made from sesame seeds and jaggery as a token of goodwill. People will also wish each other a happy Makar Sankranti 2021 by sharing Makar Sankranti images and happy Makar Sankranti wishes. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2021, here is a look at the Makar Sankranti images and happy Makar Sankranti wishes to share with your loved ones.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2021: Know All About The History, Significance & Celebrations On This Day

Also Read | Is Lohri A National Holiday? Details About The Auspicious Festival And Lohri Holiday

Happy Makar Sankranti images

Image Crredits: pawansahani98765 Instagram

Image Credits: amanbediastrology Instagram

Image Credits: klkventures Instagram

Image Credits: luvz_food_and_travel Instagram

Image Credits: happy.makar.sankranti.2021_

Image Credits: musicinfogg Instagram

Image Credits: marathwadamotor Instagram

Image Credits: pooja_art_13 Instagram

Also Read | Lohri 2021 Images & Wishes To Share With Friends And Family On The Auspicious Day

Also Read | Lohri 2021: History, Significance And Details About How The Auspicious Day Is Celebrated

Happy Makar Sankranti wishes

May this Makar Sankranti be delightful and beautiful as you are! Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

I hope your life is filled with the sweetness of jaggery this year. Makar Sankranti 2021 blessings!

May all your desires and dreams come true this Makar Sankranti. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti!

You are the pilot of your plane, so I wish you achieve the energy and motivation to overcome all obstacles in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

May this festival of Makar Sankranti bring all the joy, happiness, and prosperity in your life!

May this Makar Sankranti enlighten your world with the warmth of joy, happiness, and love. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

May you receive all the happiness the world has to offer. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, moongfali, and popcorn and spread happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

May your days be filled with joy, weeks of happiness, months filled with prosperity, and years of celebrations are sent your way. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

May this festival fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm, and help you get all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti to all!

Image Credits: Unsplash