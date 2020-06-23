Mahesh Babu And His Daughter Sitara Are All Giggles As They Ace A Fun Tongue Twister

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu has been making the most of his time during the quarantine. He recently took to social media to share a video of himself with his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. The video is proof of the lovable bond that the father-daughter duo share.

Sitara and Mahesh Babu’s tongue twister game

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is very close to her father. The actor recently took to social media to share a video where one can spot him playing a tongue twister with his daughter. The video shows Sitara Ghattamaneni sitting on Mahesh Babu’s lap.

The father-daughter duo is trying their best to get it right. However, Sitara Ghattamaneni believes that she has it all right and is seen convincing Mahesh Babu the same. Mahesh Babu even captioned the picture as, “Time for a tongue twister!! She’s convinced she’s got it right”. Both Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni are all laugh as they spend some quality time with each other.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu’s post here:

Similar to her father, Sitara Ghattamaneni enjoys a huge fan-following. She made her social media debut a while ago and has already garnered a following of 98.5k. She regularly keeps posting pictures and videos with her parents and brother Gautam. Sitara Ghattamaneni has also made her debut with Frozen 2. She lent her voice to the Telugu version of the movie for Elsa.

Both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been spending quality time with their children. They have also been sharing several pictures and videos of their antics around the house. Actor Mahesh Babu is also using this time to catch up with his children before he heads back to work.

In an interview with an entertainment portal a few weeks ago, Namrata Shirodkar said that she is happy now that her husband, Mahesh Babu is home. She added that Mahesh Babu has been spending a lot of time with his little ones now. The children were earlier not able to spend time with him due to his hectic shooting schedules. However, now Mahesh Babu and his children spend a lot of time together, added Namrata Shirodkar.

