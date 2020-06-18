Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara's Imitation Of A Baby Tapir Is Too Adorable; See Video

Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor’s adorable family posts, including his children Sitara and Gautam, never fail to impress fans. In the latest post on social media, Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni tried imitating a baby tapir and it is too cute.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s imitation

Sitara Ghattamaneni is quite a favourite on social media. Even though she is just seven years old, the young star kid already has her social media page managed by her mother, Namrata Shirodkar. Sitara Ghattamaneni recently shared yet another interesting video on social media.

In her latest antic, Mahesh Babu’s daughter can be seen imitating baby tapir. The expressions and imitation skills are too on point to miss out on. Sitara Ghattamaneni also captioned the picture as “Me imitating this cute baby tapir #loveforanimals”.

Take a look at Sitara Ghattamaneni’s post here:

Similar to her father, Sitara Ghattamaneni enjoys a huge fan-following. She made her social media debut a while ago and has already garnered a following of 98.5k. She regularly keeps posting pictures and videos with her parents and brother Gautam. Sitara Ghattamaneni has also made her debut with Frozen 2. She lent her voice to the Telugu version of the movie for Elsa.

Even her parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been sharing several pictures and videos of their little ones as they are all quarantining currently. The latter has been sharing antics of the adorable father-daughter duo during the quarantine. Actor Mahesh Babu is also using this time to catch up with his children before he heads back to work.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was loved by the audience and was a huge hit. Mahesh Babu recently released the first look from his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. There are several reports that Bollywood actor Kiara Advani might team up with Mahesh Babu for this film. Mahesh Babu will also be a part of Sashi Kiran’s Major alongside Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

