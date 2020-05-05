Vijay Deverakonda Slams Fake News; Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati Come Out In His Support

Vijay Deverakonda has always been vocal about issues that he believes in. He recently slammed online websites for spreading fake news against him. This has been the result after one such website portrayed his charitable work in a bad light. Soon after that, many South Indian actors came out in support of Vijay Deverakonda. Here is everything that happened.

ALSO READ | Handwara Attack: Mahesh Babu Pays Homage To The Martyred Soldiers

Vijay Deverakonda gains support from industry over killing gossip websites

Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media yesterday evening to slam online portals that have been spreading fake news against him. In the video, the actor is seen slamming these websites for portraying him in a bad light in front of his fans and audience. This comes in after Vijay Deverakonda’s charity work was put forward in a bad light. He shared the same with the hashtags #KillFakeNews and #SpreadPositivity.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu Turns Down 'RX100' Fame Ajay Bhupathi's Next?

Shortly after Vijay Deverakonda posted the same, several South Indian actors came out in support of him. They supported his decision and expressed their views about the same. The first one to do so was South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. He assured Vijay Deverakonda that he supports him in this matter.

Soon, even Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati stepped in to showcase his support for Vijay Deverakonda. He added how Vijay spoke about the issue so well. Even Rana spoke about his support to Vijay in this matter.

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati & Naga Chaitanya's Connection: The Daggubati-Akkineni Family Tree

Another South Indian actor Ravi Teja also showered his support for Vijay Deverakonda’s initiative. He also added that this is the need of the hour now for celebrities. He even asked all his fans and industry insiders to come together to fight against fake news.

This is the need of the hour! I stand by you @TheDeverakonda. Let’s all ( audiences, fans, film industry) stand united against fake news and useless Gossips. #KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites https://t.co/2NGIw4fXbf — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) May 4, 2020

Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva was also in full support for Vijay Deverakonda’s step. He added that he is by his side for this initiative. He also asked fans to help him in the same.

ALSO READ | Priyamani Raj To Play Naxalite In Rana Daggubati Political Drama 'Virataparvam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.