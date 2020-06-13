Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Reveals Her 'best-friend Of 7 Years', Leaves Fans In Awe

Mahesh Ghattamaneni, commonly known as Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular actors in the South movie industry. Along with being known for his versatility and great acting skills, Mahesh babu is also known for being a complete family man. Recently, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni revealed her best friend of seven years. Read ahead to know-

Mahesh Babu’s daughter’s best friend for seven years

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar became proud parents of baby girl Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012. The little one is quite active on social media. On June 13, 2020, Sitara Ghattamaneni took to her official Instagram account to reveal her best friend for seven years. She posted a picture of what seems like when she was about two or three years old, holding a soft toy, in the shape of a small rabbit. She captioned the picture, “My best friend of 7 years... my little rabiii♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ I never let her go... ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°”.

As soon as the picture went up, it set the internet on fire. Fans went gaga over this adorable picture and the picture received more than 18,000 likes in just a few hours. Fans also spammed the comment section of the post with sweet comments.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s love story

During the shoot of B. Gopal's Vamsi at Australia, Mahesh began to date his co-star Namrata Shirodkar. After being in a relationship for four years, they decided to get married. They were married on 10 February 2005 at the Marriott Hotel, Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, on 31 August 2006 at the Global Hospital in Hyderabad. On 20 July 2012, Namrata gave birth to a girl whom they named Sitara.

On the work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big-screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). The actor will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, that is in its pre-production stage. The movie is expected to release in 2021, however, due to the global pandemic, no official date has been announced.

