Mahesh Babu Announces Release Date Of Adivi Sesh Starrer 'Major'; Shares New Poster

Major is an upcoming Indian biographical film starring Adivi Sesh and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The producers of the film are Sony Pictures Releasing International, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. Recently, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and announced the release date of the film.

Major release date

G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment is an Indian film production company established by Mahesh Babu. The superstar took to his official Instagram handle to announce the movie Major's release date. Sharing a picture of the poster, he mentioned that the film will be out on July 2, 2021. The poster of the film shows Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. As soon as the announcement was made, fans couldn’t control their excitement and took to the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming film.

Earlier, Adivi Sesh had also shared a post on his Instagram which said that the film’s announcement would be done today. His post went viral in no time.

The first look of Major was released on December 17, 2020, by Mahesh Babu. The look was revealed on the special occasion of Adivi’s birthday.

Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2020

More about Major

The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The story is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Apart from Adivi Sesh, who plays the lead role, Major cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar and more. Major will mark Adivi Sesh's reunion with Sobhita Dhulipala after the success of the 2018 espionage thriller Goodachari.

More about Adivi Sesh

Apart from being an actor, Adivi Sesh is also a director and a screenwriter. He works primarily in Telugu-language films. He made his debut as a lead actor and director with Karma in 2010. He is known for commercially successful films such as Panjaa, Ladies & Gentlemen, Baahubali: The Beginning, Ami Thumi, Evaru, Goodachari and more. He has been nominated for numerous awards for his film Kshanam. Apart from Major, he will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Goodachari 2.

