Mahesh Babu Wishes 'boss Lady' Namrata Shirodkar On B'day: 'Celebrating My Amazing Woman'

On January 22, 2021, South actor Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle and wished his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday. The picture featured Mahesh and Namrata indulging in a fun conversation and flaunting their bright smiles. In his caption, Mahesh called her wife a ‘boss lady’ and expressed his love for her. A day back, Mahesh and the family jetted off to Dubai in order to ring in Namrata’s birthday. Since then, the couple has been treating their fans with snippets from their trip.

Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar

Also read: Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Join Vishnu Manchu's Wife's Birthday Celebration

In the picture, Mahesh can be seen showing something on his cellphone to his wife while sitting in a restaurant. In the candid picture, the couple flaunted their bright smiles. Mahesh wore a black tee and black sunglasses, while Namrata looked beautiful in her casual avatar. She wore a white loose shirt with a multi-coloured scarf and denim jeans. She tied her straight hair and completed her look with oversized transparent glasses.

Also read: Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Okkadu' Completes 18 Years Of Release; Fans Shower Love

In his caption, Mahesh wrote, “Someone I love was born today! Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady @namratashirodkar” with several hearts. Namrata too responded in the comments section, “Thankyou for making every year so special” with a pair of red hearts. Friends from the entertainment industry and several of the fans wished her on her birthday and dropped their blessings.

Namrata rang in her birthday with her family, including hubby Mahesh, sister Shilpa in Dubai. The actor jetted off to Dubai on January 21, 2021, with his wife, kids and a couple of friends. Namrata has been sharing snippets from the airport and aircraft on her Insta handle. Several pictures were shared by the couple’s daughter Sitara.

On January 21, 2021, Namrata shared several pictures from the airport. The picture featured herself, Mahesh, Shilpa and her friends. She captioned the post as, “Waiting to exhale. Dubai calling” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticon. Her sister Shilpa commented, “And the celebrations begin”. In her second post, she shared a selfie picture with her hubby and a friend. As part of the caption, she wrote, “The boys are back!!”.

Also read: Did You Know Mahesh Babu's 'Sainikudu' Was Irrfan Khan's Only Telugu Film?

Image Source: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Also read: Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Turns One, Fans Make '#1YearForBlockbusterSLN' Trend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.