Mahesh Babu Begins Filming 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' In Dubai, Fans Create Storm On Twitter

Mahesh Babu’s is soon going to be seen in the upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It is an action-thriller that revolves around financial frauds. The movie is directed by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh joined the first schedule of the film. Recently, the makers of the film took to Twitter to share an update about the film. Read ahead to know more.

Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this project along with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. Sharing a clip, Mythri Movie Makers said on Twitter that the auction and the action had begun. One of the fan clubs of Mahesh shared a picture of him arriving on the sets of the film. It was also mentioned that the film is being shot in Dubai. Mahesh’s picture from the sets has gone viral in no time and fans cannot wait for the film’s release.

After shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh did not shoot for any movie due to the pandemic. Months later, he is finally back on the sets and leaving his fans incredibly happy. Mahesh Babu’s fans have created a storm on social media with the hashtag Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shuru.

#SarkaruVaariPaataShuru Tag Is Trending National wide at 23rd Spot



Bring To Our Position

Yess the awaited day is here...



The High feel day ........
#SarkaruVaariPaataShuru



Enka andaru active lo ki ravali Ravalii



#SarkaruVaariPaata

The makers of the film are aiming to release it in August 2021. The music is being composed by Thaman. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are set to play the lead roles, whereas the rest of the cast has not been announced yet.

Mahesh Babu's movies -

Mahesh Babu made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa. He has done a variety of roles in films such as Rajakumarudu, Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and many more. His latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru that released in 2020 was a big money-spinner and collected over Rs 260 crore at the worldwide box office. Mahesh Babu's upcoming films include Major, Jana Gana Mana and more along with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Apart from being an actor, Mahesh is also a humanitarian and philanthropist who runs a charitable trust and non-profit organisation.

