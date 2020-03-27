Mahesh Babu Donates ₹1 Cr As COVID-19 Aid; Calls Govt's Efforts To Contain It 'exemplary'

Since the announcement of the lockdown was made, the Telugu film fraternity — including Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, Prabhas — came forward and donated a massive amount to the government's relief fund to battle the COVID 19 pandemic. The latest Telugu actor to join the league was Mahesh Babu, who donated a massive sum of Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh for combating the deadly Coronavirus. Here are the details.

Mahesh Babu donates a fortune to fight Coronavirus

Many South India film celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have done their bit by donating a fortune to their respective government bodies. Recently, actor Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle to release a statement, announcing ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Take a look:

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

The actor also released a statement with his tweet, which read: “Lauding the exemplary efforts of our Government in tackling the Coronavirus and doing their best to contain it. To support them in this fight, I have decided to do my part, contributing ₹1 crore to the Chief Minster’s relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I request everyone, who can, to come forward and make a donation to the cause. Every contribution will make a tremendous difference. As a responsible citizen, I urge everyone to abide by the rules and support the lockdown. In these tough times, we have to stand by each other and protect our own. Humanity will rise and we will win this war. Until then, #StayHomeStaySafe."

