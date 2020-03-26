Mahesh Babu & Daughter Sitara Share Some Quality Time Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Due to the coronavirus scare, the government of India has announced a 21-days lockdown to reduce the spread of the virus. Everyone is supposed to practice social distancing. South star Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar recently announced her daughter Sitara is extremely happy as she will be able to spend more time with her father.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar shared a collage of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara. In the pictures, the father-daughter duo can be seen laughing out loudly. The duo looks extremely happy in the collage. Namrata Shirodkar shared the picture by writing that it is Mahesh Babu’s and Sitara’s initial crazy with happiness picture.

After hearing the news of the lockdown, their daughter Sitara is happy as she will be able to see more of her father. Namrata also asked fans to stay home to be safe and protected. Have a look at the happy picture of Mahesh Babu here:

Namrata Shirodkar keeps sharing lovely pictures of Mahesh Babu and her daughter via Instagram. Here are a few other pictures of the father-daughter duo that has given fans major father-daughter relationship goals. Have a look at them here:

