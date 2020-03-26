Mahesh Babu And Parasuram's Movie Gets Its Leading Lady In Keerthy Suresh?

Reports have it that Keerthy Suresh has been signed by the makers of Mahesh Babu's next. The untitled movie is reported to be directed by Geetha Govindham fame Parasuram. The forthcoming film is touted to be a family entertainer with many actors from different languages playing pivotal roles in the movie. Although the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the project, however, media reports claim the pre-production work for the Mahesh Babu starrer has started. Here is all you need to know.

Keerthy Suresh alongside Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's next?

According to media reports, Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, has reportedly given a nod to Parasuram's next. The director reportedly flew to Hyderabad a few days ago to narrate the script of the film to Keerthy Suresh. Reports state that the Mahanti actor has loved the script, and has given her nod for the Mahesh Babu starrer. The shooting of the forthcoming movie will reportedly start in June 2020 after the coronavirus crisis is solved.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Keerthy Suresh is shooting for Siva's Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Kushboo in the lead, is reported to Keerthy's first association with Rajinikanth. Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in kitty. Starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Eshavar Karthic's Penguin, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty.

