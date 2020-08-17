Mahesh Babu & Namrata Recall MS Dhoni's Iconic World Cup Winning Sixer As He Retires

As former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket, South Indian actor Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar poured in their tributes to cricketer on social media platforms. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu shared a picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which features him striking his iconic winning sixer at the 2011 World Cup Match. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Relives Miss India 1993 Winning Moment, Pens Inspiring Note For Girls

Mahesh's post for MS Dhoni

With the picture shared, Mahesh Babu mentioned that he can never forget MSD’s iconic sixer shot. Adding to the same, Mahesh Babu mentioned that he was proud and tears rolled down his eyes at the Wankhede stadium, as India won the World cup for the second time in 2011. In his caption, Mahesh mentioned that cricket will never be the same without Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Had Quirky Reply When Judges Asked Her THIS Question At Miss India 1993

Meanwhile, actor Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share several unseen pictures from the 2011 World Cup, which features her and Mahesh Babu posing in the Indian cricket jersey. In her caption, Namrata mentioned that the 2011 Cricket World Cup was an experience of a lifetime and it will never be the same with Dhoni’s absence. Take a look at Namrata’s post for MS Dhoni:

Namrata's post for MS Dhoni

Mahesh Babu's professional front

Mahesh was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The movie is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Relives Miss India 1993 Winning Moment, Pens Inspiring Note For Girls

While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. The actor recently made it to the news, when he confirmed that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next untitled film. Mahesh Babu revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Had Quirky Reply When Judges Asked Her THIS Question At Miss India 1993

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.