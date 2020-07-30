Namrata Shirodkar Had Quirky Reply When Judges Asked Her THIS Question At Miss India 1993

Namrata Shirodkar was crowned as Miss India in 1993. Recently, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar shared a video that took fans back to the golden days. The video was proof as to why Namrata Shirodkar deserved to win the title.

Namrata Shirodkar’s unique response wins hearts

Shilpa Shirodkar recently took to social media to share a video from way back in 1993 when her sister Namrata Shirodkar was participating in the Miss India pageant. In the video, former Miss India and Bollywood actor Sangeeta Bijlani is seen telling how Namrata is the judges’ favourite. Namrata Shirodkar is then asked a question.

“If you woke up one morning and found Count Dracula sleeping in your bed, what would you do?" she is asked. Namrata Shirodkar put out her best self and replied, “Well, I would be really frightened but then I would make friends with him”. The response won the hearts of both the judges and the audience. Namrata Shirodkar was crowned as the winner of the pageant that year. She then went on to come sixth at the Miss Universe pageant.

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar’s video here:

After winning the Miss India title, Namrata Shirodkar went on to be a part of several hit films. She was a part of hit films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, LOC Kargil, and many more. Namrata Shirodkar then went on to tie the knot with South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. She quit the entertainment industry after her marriage in 2005.

In an interview with a news portal way back in 2018, she was asked if she regretted leaving films. Namrata Shirodkar replied that she did not regret it as she was never career-oriented, unlike others. She also recalled how she received a call from Jaya Bachchan who told her that her performance in Vaastav deserved a National Award. Namrata Shirodkar added that such compliments were the reward in her career. It is reported by many portals that Namrata Shirodkar’s performance in Vaastav: The Reality in 1999 made her a popular name in the film industry.

