Mahesh Babu Is All Set To Join Forces For The First Time With Chiranjeevi In 'Chiru 152'

When an actor announces his next project, there is nothing one can do but wait for an update from the film or its makers. The situation turns much better when the fans get to know that not just one, but their two favourite actors are coming together in the film. Fans of Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu are currently on cloud 9. According to rumours on the internet, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu will be seen together in Chiranjeevi’s Chiru 152. The makers of the movie have maintained their silence over the news.

If the media reports and rumours are to be believed, the Maharshi actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. If this happens, it will be Mahesh Babu’s first film with Chiranjeevi. It is also said that he will be seen playing a student leader in the film. The social drama is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The film was initially titled as Acharya. According to a media report, Ram Charan was originally supposed to play the part but since he is shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, things couldn’t work out because of his busy work schedule.

According to a news portal, Koratala changed the script after Mahesh came on board. He was supposed to play the role of Naxalite but now he will be seen as a student leader. Mahesh Babu is expected to join the sets in May this year. The report also stated that it is a 30-minute long cameo but is important for the story. The report said that Mahesh Babu’s character appears at a very crucial point in the story it changes the course of the narrative.

According to the report, it is going to be an enterprising and intense role that will strike a chord with the audience. The report also revealed that Mahesh Babu gave the project a green signal without even reading the script. Currently, the production of the movie is undergoing in Ramoji Film City.

