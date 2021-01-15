Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Okkadu' Completes 18 Years Of Release; Fans Shower Love

Mahesh Babu’s popular film Okkadu, directed by Gunasekhar, has completed 18 years of release. The actor’s wife posted an appreciation post for the actor and the team, praising the mega-hit film. The post got flooded with numerous fans commenting about how well they like the movie and congratulated the actor on his successful career.

Okkadu movie completes 18 years of release

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and posted a snapshot from the film, Okkadu. She mentioned that the film has completed 18 years of release and how the movie is “an eternal classic from the plate of Mahesh Babu films”. The actor further wrote in the caption, “A film you can watch over and over again!! My all-time favourite ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ and it can only get better with time”, check out the post below.

Fans react

As soon as the post went up on the social media platform, a number of netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Numerous fans showered the post with love and support to the actor and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. A number of people also extended warm regards to the actor and wrote praises for the film as well as the team.

Several other people congratulated Mahesh Babu for the film that made a place in everyone’s heart. Many other people wrote in the comments how much they like the film and how many times have they watched it. A few other people stated that they became fans of the actor after seeing his performance in the movie. Check out some of the fans comments on the post that is doing the rounds on social media.

Okkadu plot

The movie is about Ajay, who is a kabbadi player based in Hyderabad. He happens to save Swapna from a brutal factionist, Obul Reddy. Reddy pursues them as he wants to marry her against her will.

Okkadu cast

Mahesh Babu cast film, Okkadu includes Bhumika Chawla and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Okkadu has received numerous awards, including four Filmfare Awards South and Nandi Awards. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film received Best Film award and Mahesh Babu received Best Actor award for the film and the movie shot him to stardom.

