Mahesh Babu Reading The Script Of Parasuram's Next, To Make Official Announcement Soon?

Mahesh Babu is reportedly reading the script of Parasuram directorial. The forthcoming film's premise had reportedly intrigued Mahesh Babu, and if he likes the script too, the makers might make an official announcement about the movie, which is tentatively titled SSMB 27. However, neither the actor or the makers have confirmed the news until now.

A few days ago it was reported that Mahesh Babu is in talks with Geetha Govindham fame Parasuram for his next directorial. The movie that was tentatively titled SSMB 27, was reported to be a family entertainer with an impactful social message. The Parasuram directorial that is reported to be in the pre-production stage is reportedly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Reports also reveal that the makers of the film are in talks with Keerthy Suresh for the lead role alongside Mahesh Babu. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is still basking in the success of his last release- Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie featuring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead narrates the tale of a soldier, who has to fight the evil to keep the country safe. The Mahesh Babu starrer was reported to be a massive hit and also entered the 100-crore club.

On the other hand, Parasuram's last release Geetha Govindam was highly appreciated for its engaging screenplay and impressive acting performances. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, also managed to enter the 100-crore club. Geetha Govindam was produced by Allu Aravind under the Geeta Arts banner.

