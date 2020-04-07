Actor Mahesh Babu Urges Fans To Practise 'fear Distancing' Amid Global Pandemic Crisis

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are taking to social media to keep their fans updated of the day-to-day life and also creating awareness. Actor Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram to start a new campaign called 'fear distancing'. Here is all you should know about the new initiative that Mahesh Babu has started for his fans.

Mahesh Babu starts a new initiative on his Instagram

On April 7, 2020, which is also celebrated as the World Health Day, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram to share a post where he talked about his initiative. At first, he appreciated the government for all the efforts. He wrote, "Two weeks of lockdown and we have been going strong. Hugely appreciate the united efforts of our governments to fight this pandemic. His post read: ''This #WorldHealthDay, let's take a moment to thank all those on the frontline of our battle against COVID-19 who ensure we remain in good health. Much respect and admiration for all the brave warriors on the streets and hospitals who've put our lives above theirs during this health crisis. God bless you all".

After this, he talked about his new initiative of fear distancing. He wrote, "Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information. I urge everyone reading this to spread positivity, love, hope and empathy. We shall all sail through this storm together #StayHomeStaySafe."

