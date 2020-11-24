Mahesh Babu's Daughter Says He 'makes Sure' She Doesn't Wander Off While Shopping; See Pic

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, took to her Instagram handle and posted an update with her father. Sitara posted a picture with her father where the two were out shopping in Dubai. She also revealed an adorable habit of her father when they are shopping together.

Mahesh Babu's daughter posts pic from their shopping day

In the recent post of Sitara Ghattamaneni, she was seen “shopping with Nanna”. She further revealed that Mahesh Babu “always makes sure” that she does not “wander off”. In the picture, Mahesh Babu was seen sporting a blue round neck T-shirt which he paired up with a pair of black shorts.

Sitara, on the other hand, was wearing a purple co-ord. set both of them were seen wearing masks to prevent COVID 19 from spreading further. Check out the picture of the two below.

Sitara Ghatteramani's Instagram

Netizens react to Mahesh Babu's picture with his daughter

Fans of Mahesh Babu flooded the post with their comments and reactions to the picture. A number of people left heart and kiss emojis on the picture post. A lot of other people showered the actor and his daughter with much love and warm regards. Check out some of the comments by fans on the post below:

A number of people mentioned that they thought that the man in the picture was Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam. A few other people also commented on the telling Sitara that she looked very cute in the photo. Several other fans were gushing over Mahesh Babu. Check out some of the comments by fans below.

Mahesh Babu's wife twins with Sitara as they go out shopping

Previously, Sitara’s mother had posted a picture of herself when the two were out on a shopping spree. Namarata had revealed in the caption of the post that Sitara pulled her out of her “cozy cacoon” to shop. Namrata further revealed that “shopping never seems easy with little ones”. The mother daughter duo twinned in a white t-shirt and tied their hair back in a ponytail. Check out the picture below.

Mahesh Babu's family is very active on social media. They post pictures regularly and update their fans about their lives. Check out some more pictures of Mahesh Babu's family on Instagram.

