Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara 'feels Left Out' As He Shares Hearty Laugh With Son Gautham

Namrata Shirodkar, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen picture of husband Mahesh Babu conversing with son Gautham, while daughter Sitara felt ‘left out’. As seen in the picture shared, Mahesh Babu is all smiles, while little Sitara can be seen staring at her father in a swimsuit. Take a look at the picture:

While Mahesh Babu is seen donning a black tee, Sitara can be seen donning a swimsuit, waiting for her father to take her on a swim lap. With the picture shared, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: “Someone’s feeling left out in the conversation!! 😂😂😂#swimtime #makingmemories ♥️♥️♥️#lockdown #stayhome #oneforeachday 🥰🥰”. Take a look at the picture:

Recently, Namrata took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Mahesh Babu and her daughter, Sitara. As seen in the picture shared, Mahesh Babu can be seen playing with Sitara in the swimming pool. Both Mahesh and Sitara are full-equipped with swim gears, as they can be seen donning caps and swim-glasses. With the picture shared, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: 'Getting ready for a lap!! My water babies '''#lockdown #stayhome'. Take a look at the picture:

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office. The actor recently made it to the news, when he confirmed that he will not be a part of Sivakumar's next untitled film. Mahesh Babu revealed that he opted out of the film because of creative differences.

