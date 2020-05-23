Mahesh Babu Does Height Check With His Son At Home, See Who Is Taller; Watch Video Here

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu is making the most of his quarantine time. The actor is spending quality time with his family by bonding with his children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. He is also quite active on his social media. He regularly shares updates about his time in the lockdown on his social media. Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram and shared a video of him doing a height check with his son.

The actor shared an adorable video on his Instagram. In the video, he is seen standing in front of his son. Mahesh Babu is also seen telling his 13-year-old son that he is not that tall as he challenged his son to see who is taller. In the video, Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam is having a good laugh on his father’s shenanigans. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is also seen playing in the video. In the caption of the post, Mahesh Babu said that he is tall referring to his son.

Mahesh Babu’s fans also showered their praises for this video in the comments section. Mahesh Babu’s sister also joked about his height in the comments section. Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula Ghattamaneni said that she thinks Gautam is taller. Manjula talked about how Mahesh Babu's height was nowhere close to his son's height when he was 13 years old

In several media interactions, Mahesh Babu had said that he misses spending time with his family because of his busy work schedule. This nationwide lockdown has given him the opportunity to spend a good time with his family. Mahesh Babu is currently spending quality time with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. The couple is often sharing pictures and video of their children on social media.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The action-comedy was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film featured a strong star cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Mahesh Babu’s performance in the film was praised by audience and critics alike. Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the theatres in January 2020. The film was also a box office super hit.

