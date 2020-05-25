Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthi Suresh, Mahesh Babu, Other South Indian Stars Wish Fans On Eid

South Indian stars have been celebrating Eid with their friends and family members. They have been posting wishes on Twitter and Instagram for their fans and followers on social media. From Dulquer Salmaan, Nayanthara, Mahesh Babu, and numerous other celebrities took to social media and showered their friends and fans with love, blessings, and heartwarming wishes.

Eid al-Fitr is a religious day observed by Muslims all over the world. Devotees across the world participate in this festival with prayers. They also don new outfits, exchange greetings, and relish scrumptious delicacies on this day. Take a look at the wishes that south Indian actors shared on their social media handles. Read on:

Dulquer Salmaan

The Zoya Factor star took to social media and shared a post wishing everyone Eid Mubarak. He also shared greetings on behalf of his production company Wayfarer Films, which is mentioned in the picture. Dulquer Salmaan’s photo featuring a beautiful graphic garnered numerous comments and likes on the photo-sharing platform. Take a look at his post.

Keerthi Suresh

South Indian sensation Keerthi Suresh shared a series of pictures on the auspicious occasion of Eid. She created a collage in which the three pictures combined showcases the Eid wish. The actor added her beautiful photos of herself in the post. Moreover, she wrote the same caption in all the three snaps, which features her Eid wish on behalf of her family. Take a look.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an Instagram post wishing Eid Mubarak to his fans. He posted a splendid picture of a man immersed in his prayers. Moreover, it features a unique font. In the caption accompanying his Instagram snap, he wrote Eid Mubarak with a red heart emoticon.

Mahesh Babu

Actor Mahesh Babu also took to Instagram and posted a black photo with Eid Mubarak creatively written over it in golden shade. Besides the wish in cursive writing, the actor’s photo also showcases stars compiling to form a crescent moon. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wishes everyone love, togetherness, and the courage to stand against all odds. Take a look at his post.

Nayanthara

Unlike many other actors, Nayanthara took to Instagram stories and posted a gorgeous wish on the platform. The South Indian star shared a graphic with Eid Mubarak written over it. Take a look at her Instagram story.

