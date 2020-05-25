David Warner Uses Mahesh Babu's Song Creatively For Shadow Batting; Watch Video

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has been entertaining fans with his hilarious videos on social media. The SRH skipper has made the most of this lockdown with his social media presence and David Warner TikTok videos have also gathered lot of views since the time the Australian opener made his debut.

David Warner TikTok video on Mahesh Babu song

In his latest TikTok video, David Warner can be seen shadow practising batting at home with a song from popular South Indian actor Mahesh Babu's Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru playing in the background. As soon as Warner hears his wife and kids entering home, the SRH skipper hilariously disappears to avoid his family. Here's what David Warner wrote about the video -

Earlier on Sunday, David Warner posted a video on TikTok where he could be seen enacting a dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Superhit South Indian movie Pokiri that was released back in 2006. Though Warner managed to lip-sync the dialogue from the Mahesh Babu movie, the Australian could not figure out which movie the famous lines were from and thus asked his fans to help him out.

Earlier, Warner posted a video in which he and his wife Candice could be seen dancing on a Telugu song Butta Bomma from superstar Allu Arjun's movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The couple also put on a flawless performance with their dance moves on Telugu song Ramuloo Ramulaa.

David Warner's dance performance is not only restricted to South Indian songs as the Australian cricketer has also entertained fans by dancing on Bollywood tracks. Right from shaking a leg with his daughter on popular Bollywood song Sheila Ki Jawaani to performing on the Akshay Kumar song Bala from Bollywood movie Housefull 4, Warner is making sure he keep his fans entertained during the lockdown.

David Warner awaits SRH return

David Warner was set to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the BCCI last month decided to postpone the T20 league due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country. David Warner has so far featured in 126 matches in the IPL in which he has managed to score a total of 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. Warner has four IPL centuries to his name and had led SRH to their only IPL title till date, back in 2016.

( IMAGE: DAVID WARNER / TWITTER)