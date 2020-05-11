Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Takes All Attention As He Tries To Capture Sunset

Mahesh Babu has been married to actor Namrata Shirodkar for over 15 years now. The couple also has two adorable children: seven-year-old Sitara Ghattamaneni and 13-year-old Gautham Ghattamaneni. Namrata Shirodkar is known to often share snippets of the family on her social media and her latest one showing Sitara’s antics is too cute. Read further ahead for more details:

Sitara blocks her father's view as Mahesh Babu tries to capture the sunset

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to social media to share a hilarious throwback video of her family. In the video, one can see South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu trying to capture the scenic sunset. However, his youngest daughter Sitara wants all the attention to herself and tries to block the view for Mahesh Babu.

While Mahesh Babu is doing everything can, from the looks of the video, his daughter Sitara looks determined to be the centre of attention. Namrata Shirodkar also explained in the caption how she has been missing such sunsets. She added that her daughter is actually “hogging the limelight”.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar’s video of Mahesh Babu and Sitara here

In a previous interview, Namrata Shirodkar had revealed how the lockdown has made people realise so many things that are usually ignored. She had gone to say that this quarantine has allowed people to introspect the hectic lifestyles that they have been following. She added that during this time, she has realised the value of basic things that weren't valued so much earlier.

Namrata Shirodkar further said that she is happy now that her husband, Mahesh Babu is home. She added that Mahesh Babu has been spending a lot of time with his little ones now. The children were earlier not able to spend time with him due to his hectic shooting schedules. However, now Mahesh Babu and his children spend a lot of time together, added Namrata Shirodkar.

