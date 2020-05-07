Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Opens Up About Daughter Sitara's Debut On Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is said to be one of the most popular star kids. Sitara Ghattamaneni is already very popular on social media. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara already has her own YouTube channel and recently made headlines after making her debut on Instagram. The star kid has already captured everyone's attention because of her super cute videos and pictures on Instagram and her parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are encouraging her to do her best.

In an interview with a media publication, Namrata Shirodkar spoke about their daughter Sitara. Namrata said that Sitara has a mind of her own and they encourage her to be happy. Namrata Shirodkar also revealed that Sitara works really hard for her YouTube channel and she constantly keeps surprising her parents with unique ideas. Sitara's YouTube channel has already garnered about 213k subscribers. Check out Sitara and her best friend Aasya's YouTube channel Aadya & Sitara below.

Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar manages Sitara's account and she likes to keep her followers updated with some adorable pictures and videos of Sitara. Here is a look at Sirata's Instagram account.

Namrata Shirodkar also spoke about the quarantine period saying that it has given people so much time to reflect, rewire and reconstruct their hectic life. She revealed that the quarantine had made her realise happiness in all the basic things that she never had time for in the past. Namrata Shirodkar also spoke about how Mahesh Babu spends a lot of time with the children at home because of the lockdown.

Some time back, Mahesh Babu took to his social media to share a video of his daughter. In the video, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has given some important instructions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sitara has urged the viewers to always wear a mask if one has any symptoms of Coronavirus. Sitara has also asked people to stay quarantined at home. Watch the video below.

