Mahesh Babu Enjoys His "perfect Birthday Gift" As Wife Namrata Shirodkar Records Him

Mahesh Babu was seen in a video doing an intense workout session in what his wife called his “den”. The actor’s wife revealed that the home gym is the place where Mahesh Babu would probably be if not anywhere in the house. Fans were delighted to watch the actor sweating it out in his own personal space. Namrata Shirodkar also revealed that the home gym has now become his perfect birthday gift. The south star was clearly seen having a good time at his gym as fans could glance through the vast gym set up that he has got.

Mahesh Babu enjoys his home gym as his wife continues to record him

In a video posted on social media, Namrata Shirodkar can be seen recording Mahesh Babu amid his workout. As the video opens, Mahesh Babu can be seen running on a treadmill and getting into some momentum. As the video progress, Mahesh Babu is later seen strolling in the gym and heading away from the frame. Meanwhile, fans got a moment to catch a glimpse of his gym set up. To the astonishment of fans, the set up looked great, as they expressed it in the comments section. What surprised fans further was the fact that it was a home gym and a birthday gift which Mahesh Babu received, according to the caption by his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Further on, as the video progressed, one could spot a television along with some heavy gym equipment lying around. A huge poster of Mahesh Babu too was kept in the background. The poster featured a motivating quote which read - As long as there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do you no harm. Fans, upon seeing the set up, were delighted to find out the dedication the south star has towards his fitness regime. In the caption of the video, Namrata Shirodkar called the gym as “Masters Den”. She further went on to reveal that one would often find Mahesh Babu in the home gym if he is not found anywhere in the house. Thus fans praised him in the comments section for his sheer dedication towards maintaining a fit lifestyle.

