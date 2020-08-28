When Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Thought The Lawnmower Was A Spacecraft; See Pic

Namrata Shirodkar recently uploaded an adorable picture of her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni looking at a lawnmower. Namrata explained in caption how Sitara thought the lawnmower was a 'spacecraft'. Take a look at her post:

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post

In the post, fans could spot Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara looking at a lawnmower. The post seems to be a throwback since Sitara looks younger compared to her recent posts. The post's caption read - 'At first She thought it was a spacecraft that had landed on her back yard and was mowing her lawn (emoji) she was most intrigued at the thought of it moving on its own and turning and coming back at her !! she ran from him initially but soon included him in her own version of catching cook' (sic).

Many fans commented on the post. Most fans thought the moment captured in the post was 'cute'. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodhkar

Namrata Shirodhkar's posts

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is very active on social media. She keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In her previous post, fans could see Sitara Ghattamaneni dancing to multiple songs and one of the songs that could be heard was Don't start now by Dua Lipa. Many fans mentioned that Sitara Ghattamaneni's dancing in the video was very good. The post was captioned - 'She’s only as happy as her music makes her (emoji) on loop mode (emoji) #dancetobefree' (sic). Take a look:

In another one of her previous posts, fans could see a candid picture of Mahesh and Sitara. The post had a grey tint as well. The post was captioned - "U don’t need a reason to be happy" (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Bollywood actor who has movies like Astitva (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), Vaastav (1999), to her credit. She was last seen in the film Rok Sako To Rok Lo in 2004.

Promo Pic Credit: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

