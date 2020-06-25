Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Production Venture To Star Sharwanand In A Pivotal Role?

According to media sources, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will soon be producing a patriotic flick. The movie will be titled as Major and will be starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The movie will be revolving around the 26/11 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Now rumours are doing the rounds that Mahesh is planning to bankroll another ambitious project which will be starring actor Sharwanand in the lead role. Reportedly, the movie will be backed by the Maharishi actor's GMB Productions. According to media reports, the makers are expected to make the official announcement soon.

Mahesh Babu will star in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata

If this is indeed true, it will be nothing less than a delight for all the die-hard fans of Mahesh and Sharwanand. Not only this, Mahesh also treated his fans with another movie announcement recently. The movie is titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will be helmed by well-known filmmaker Parsuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Reportedly, Manahati actor Keerthy Suresh recently announced that she will be starring in the prestigious project opposite Mahesh. According to media sources, the makers of the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata were also considering Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani to be a part of the project but that did not pan out as planned.

The music of the film will be composed by S Thaman and the music director will be reuniting with Mahesh after seven years with this movie. But the makers are reportedly yet to reveal the entire cast and crew of the movie. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor will also be collaborating with Bahubali director SS Rajamouli for an ambitious project. Reports suggest that Mahesh will also be announcing a movie with Puri Jagannath soon. The superstar had also expressed a desire to work with the director in one of his earlier chats with his fans.

Sharwanand was last seen in Jaanu

Meanwhile, Sharwanand was seen last in the Tollywood remake of the blockbuster Tamil film 69. The movie was titled Jaanu and also starred Oh Baby actor Samantha Akkineni opposite him. Sharwanand and Samantha essayed the titular roles in the movie which was essayed by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the original Tamil film. The movie revolved around the innocence of a high school love which remains unrequited.

