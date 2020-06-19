Confirmed! Mahesh Babu To Star Alongside Keerthy Suresh In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

South Indian star Mahesh Babu is working on his upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Fans have been speculating about who might be the female lead in the Parasuarm-directorial. However, the leading actor revealed the same through an Instagram live session. Manahati actor Keerthy Suresh announced that she had bagged the role in the prestigious project. Here is everything to know about the film. Read on:

Keerthy Suresh to play female lead

South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh chose to reveal the news before the OTT release of Penguin on Thursday. She took to Instagram and interacted with her fans on the platform while revealing details about her upcoming venture. Previously, the actor had already done a movie opposite Pawan Kalyan. Now, the makers have successfully roped in Keerthy Suresh for a commercial project.

According to a report, Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani was considered for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata earlier. However, dates had become an issue. So, filmmaker Parasuram thought of other options and approached Keerthy Suresh, who agreed to work in the movie.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels. S S Thaman has composed the film's music. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu revealed its first look on May 31, 2020, which was also superstar Krishna's birthday. The South Indian star shared the poster on his official social media account. In the caption accompanying his Instagram post, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata Blockbuster start for another hattrick."

Check out the first look

As per a report, filmmaker Parasuram gave a strong role for Rashmika Mandanna in his 2018 flick Geetha Govindam featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Similarly, Keerthy Suresh has also opted for a pivotal role in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. PS Vinod is handling the film’s cinematography and Marthand K Ventakesh will do its editing.

Keerthy Suresh's professional front

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will also appear in Rang De, Miss India, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and Nagesh Kukunoor’s Good Luck Sakhi. Reports suggest that Miss India is likely to have an OTT release in September. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin released on June 19, 2020. The psychological thriller movie is available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime.

