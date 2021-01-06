On AR Rahman's Birthday, Mahesh Babu, Armaan & More Wish The Ace Singer

The Padma Bhushan award-winning singer AR Rahman, known for his songs such as Agar Tum Saath Ho, Kun Faya Kun, Maahi Ve, Nadaan Parinde and much more, has turned a year older today, January 6, 2021. To mark this day, several celebrities, actors, friends and fans of the singer has been going all out to wish him on his special day. Among the many wishes, actors such as Mahesh Babu, G. V. Prakash, Srinidhi Shetty and many more have gone all out to pen some sweet wishes for the birthday boy. Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter handle to wish AR Rahman with a sweet birthday wish. He wrote, “Happy birthday @arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always”. G.V. Prakash also went on to pen a sweet note saying, “Happy bday legend @arrahman ❤️🙌 ... and my dearest @arrameen ❤️ .. wishing u the best”. Take a look at their tweets below.

Happy birthday @arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 6, 2021

Happy bday legend @arrahman ❤️🙌 ... and my dearest @arrameen ❤️ .. wishing u the best ❤️🙌🙌✨☀️ — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 6, 2021

Apart from them, several other celebs such as Srinidhi Shetty, Armaan Malik, Mohan Raja and many more went on to wish the birthday boy, Armaan Malik wrote, Happy birthday @ARRahman sir. Always inspired by you and your respect and commitment to music and God”. He added, “It’s what makes you the legend you are. Grateful to have worked & performed with you so early on in my career. Love & respect always”. While Srinidhi Shetty wrote, “To the legendary @arrahman sir Wishing you a fabulous birthday. And to all the cinema fans out there, #CobraTeaser coming ur way on 9th Jan”. Take a look at the tweets below.

Happy birthday @ARRahman sir. Always inspired by you and your respect and commitment to music and God. It’s what makes you the legend you are. Grateful to have worked & performed with you so early on in my career. Love & respect always 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/lg8BkqAWtL — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 6, 2021

Honored to release this Common DP for Mr A.R. Rahman. May the blessings of his mother be upon him on his 54th Birthday. Wishing you a very happy and a blessed birthday sir!#HBDARR54#HBDARRahman#HappyBirthdayARRahman@RahmaniacIndia@MaduraiRahmania@SenthilNathanKs pic.twitter.com/MEuwW5tFCe — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) January 5, 2021

Happy birthday to the legend who has won everyone’s hearts with his music! We wish you the best @arrahman sir! 🥳❤️ #HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/zepkymlgUN — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) January 6, 2021

On the work front

AR Rahman has recently been titled as the Ambassador of BAFTA's Breakthrough India. In addition, most recently, he worked on the music for Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Dil Bechara. The musician has recently been interviewing the likes of Raja Kumari and Arijit Singh, to name a few, as far as other professional commitments go. The maestro lived profoundly in the art of music with the musicians and can be heard trying to decipher the musical method of each and every guest who converses with him. It is possible to find one episode from that list below.

