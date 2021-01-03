Did You Know Mahesh Babu's 'Sainikudu' Was Irrfan Khan's Only Telugu Film?

Irrfan Khan is undoubtedly one of the finest actors to have ever been part of the film industry. Over the years, he gave several memorable roles that the audience still remember. He breathed his last on April 29 in Mumbai at the age of 53. The late actor had worked in numerous acclaimed films like The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him several awards.

However, not many people know that he had also worked in a Telugu film Sainikudu with South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu. For all the people who are wondering about Irrfan Khan’s Telugu movie with Mahesh Babu, here is everything you need to know about Sainikudu movie trivia.

Irrfan Khan's only Telugu film Sainikudu

Mahesh Babu and Irrfan Khan had worked together in the 2006 movie Sainikudu. The Telugu language action-drama was helmed by Gunasekhar. According to Sainikudu movie trivia on IMDb, this is the only movie of Irrfan Khan in the Telugu language. Irrfan Khan had played the role of the prime antagonist in Sainikudu.

He had delivered one of the most memorable performances in his career as Pappu Yadav in his only Telugu movie. It is surprising for many that in his illustrious career spanning over two decades, he has made his presence in only one Telugu movie. Mahesh Babu had played the lead role of Siddharth in the movie.

Sainikudu movie song Oorugalle

Mahesh Babu and Irrfan Khan

After Irrfan Khan’s unfortunate demise in April, several people from Bollywood as well as regional entertainment industry had paid their respects to the veteran actor. Mahesh Babu had also paid a tribute to his Sainikudu co-star Irrfan Khan on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted by saying, “Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP” Here is a look at Mahesh Babu’s Twitter.

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu's movies have always brought the best out of him as an actor. Mahesh Babu was last seen on screens in this year’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie written and directed by Anil Ravipudi was a huge hit at the box office. Mahesh Babu played the role of Major Ajay Krishna. Some of the hit movies by the superstar include Murari, Okkadu, Athadu, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.

