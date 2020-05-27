Mahesh Babu’s Fan-art As Lord Rama Goes Viral, SS Rajamouli To Cast Him In Ramayan?

Many netizens have been requesting filmmaker SS Rajamouli to direct the epic, Ramayan for quite some time now. Even though SS Rajamouli did not confirm anything about the project till now, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's die-hard fans have now been requesting the director to cast the Maharishi actor for the titular role of Lord Rama if he plans to create the film. A fan-art of Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama has also been going viral on social media.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Does Height Check With His Son At Home, See Who Is Taller; Watch Video Here

One of the fans of Mahesh Babu created a splendid fan-art of him as Lord Rama from Ramayan

The fan-art of Mahesh Babu was created by one of his fans who went on to share it on social media. The fan also wrote in the caption that this is what Mahesh Babu would look like as Lord Rama. The fan also went on to call the fan-art as one of his best designs. The fan-art of Mahesh Babu looks extremely realistic which may make his fans truly impatient to see him in Ramayan. The fan-art has Mahesh Babu carrying a bow and arrow along with his hair tied up just like Lord Rama. Soon the fan-art of Mahesh Babu went viral like wildfire on social media.

Also Read: Actor Mahesh Babu Urges Fans To Wear Mask; Says 'It's Cool To Be Masked, I Am, Are You?

One of the fans was also all praises for the editing of the fan-art which made Mahesh Babu look like a visual delight. Not only that, but fans also tagged SS Rajamouli in their many tweets so that the director fulfills their wish and casts Mahesh Babu in Ramayan. One of the fans also praised the editing of the actor's forehead and the hair in the fan-art. It will be interesting to see if SS Rajamouli pays heed to the wishes of Mahesh Babu's fans and chooses him to be Lord Rama in Ramayan. The fan-art of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor proved that he would look truly impeccable as Lord Rama in Ramayan. Take a look at the reaction of the fans to the fan-art.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu To Announce His Collaboration With SS Rajamouli On Father Krishna's Birthday?

Netizens could not stop praising the fan-art of the actor

Wait is over 😎

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

If SSMB as Lord Rama in

@ssrajamouli #Ramayanam

Bhahusa Ramudu Ilane Untademo 🙏@urstrulymahesh

This is My Best Design till now

RETWEET button pagilipovali💥

Spread Maximum 👍

WWM in thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/0yjlJlRVGn — Kiran. G Designs🖌️ (@KiranMalhothra) May 26, 2020

Never Before Ever After Edit Bro..Mee Editing Mee Effort ki Output ki Take A Bow... pic.twitter.com/i6nEBqOVKy — PRINCE IN EXILE (@PavanCherry2468) May 26, 2020

Seems like a FL released by @ssrajamouli for his #Ramayanam movie!



So perfectly edited, especially the forehead and the hair!!



Truly remarkable bro — Shaik (@urtrulyshaik) May 26, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in filmmaker, Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial Major. The actor was last seen in the movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru which reportedly proved to be a blockbuster and was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also starred Rashmika Mandana, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The actor essayed the role of an Indian Army Major in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.