Actor Mahesh Babu Urges Fans To Wear Mask; Says 'It's Cool To Be Masked, I Am, Are You?'

South superstar Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself, wearing a mask and penned down a few vital words, requesting fans to wear a mask, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the picture he has shared, Mahesh Babu wrote, "We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory."

Furthermore in the caption, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor also said, "Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track." Mahesh Babu then expressed, "It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?

Fans are mesmerised with Mahesh Babu's way of conveying an important message which is mandatory for the citizens of our country to follow amid the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. Fans gave Mahesh Babu's picture a thumbs up. Whereas many also dropped hearts and a '100' emoticon on his post, which hints that his followers agree to his words and thoughts.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu to announce his collaboration with SS Rajamouli on father Krishna's birthday?

Here's Mahesh Babu's Instagram post

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse Of A 'Pawsome Party' As His Pet Dog Turns 9; Watch Here

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's wife, on Thursday night shared an adorable video of herself and husband. As seen in the video shared, the star couple can be seen playing the famous ‘blink and you lose’ game. As per the game rules, the winner is declared if the players participating maintain eye contact for the longest time. However, as per the clip shared, Namrata lost the game, as she burst out laughing with Mahesh Babu. Check out.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Loses To Mahesh Babu In 'blink-loose' Game; Says 'Can't Win With Him'

As of now, the Maharshi actor is seen spending quality time with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautham Krishna, while quarantining at home. The couple often share photos and videos with their children on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their indoor whereabouts. From goofing around to playing video games, Mahesh Babu's family pictures grab many endearing comments from fans.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the flick, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The action-comedy also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Mahesh's acting garnered a trail of praises from the critics and the audience. Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the theatres in January 2020.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar's 'water Babies' Mahesh Babu & Sitara 'get Ready For Swim-lap'; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.