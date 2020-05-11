Mahesh Babu To Announce His Collaboration With SS Rajamouli On Father Krishna's Birthday?

There are several reports claiming that Telugu star Mahesh Babbu will be announcing his upcoming film with the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Now, recent media reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be announcing his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli on the occasion of his father Krishna's birthday on May 31.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an announcement about the film. Taran Adarsh announced that superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are all set to collaborate. He also revealed that the film will be produced by KL Narayana and will go on floors in 2022.

The reports also suggest that Mahesh Babu will also announce his film with Prasasuran who is the director of Geetha Govindam. Mahesh Babu delivered a fantastic performance in the Anil Ravipudi's directorial film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film received an amazing response from the audience. For the success of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu took to his social media account to thank his fans and the audience. The fans and the followers of the actor are quite excited to know more about the actor's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu is currently spending quality time with his family during the Coronavirus lockdown. Director SS Rajamouli is reportedly looking forward to completing the work on his upcoming film RRR. The film features Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The film is reportedly a period drama that will feature the lead actors as fierce freedom fighters. Reportedly, Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and on the other hand, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Ajay Devgn will reportedly be seen playing the role of their mentor. The film RRR is bankrolled by Dhanayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

