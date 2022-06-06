'Major' Box Office Collection, Day 3: Adivi Sesh’s Action-drama Maintains Steady Pace

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major recently graced the big screens on June 3rd. As soon as the film was released on Friday, it opened to a positive word of mouth with praises flowing in for the team. Many hailed the lead actors' performances and called it one of the finest tributes to a soldier's life. With the film receiving good reviews, check out how it's performing at the box office on day 3.

Major Box Office Collection, Day 3

Adivi Sesh’s biographical action-drama recently hit the theatres and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. As per Sacnilk, the movie is expected to mint Rs 7 Crore on the third day of its release. The movie earned Rs 7 Crore on the first day while around Rs 5 Crore on the second day of its release. The film even managed to garner Rs 24.5 Cr worldwide in just two days of its release.

More about Major

In the film, Sesh is seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was one of the heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The movie also celebrates his army career and all the challenges he faces while protecting the citizens of his country. Sony Pictures Films India has jointly bankrolled the film, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and A+S Movies. Other actors in the movie include Prakash Raj as K. Unnikrishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala as Pramoda Reddy, Saiee Manjrekar as Isha Agarwal, Murali Sharma as Commander Shera, Revathi as Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, Anish Kuruvilla as Hotel Manager Rodriguez, Abhinav Singh Raghav as NDA Batchmate Harsh among others.

Moreover, it is released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. Apart from showcasing how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan faced several challenges to save the lives of numerous people in the Mumbai terror attack, the film also depicts the equation of the soldier with his parents, his love life, and his Army training.

Image: Instagram/@adivisesh