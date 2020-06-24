Makers Of Prabhas' Next Film Start Building A Massive Set In Private Studio In Hyderabad?

A media report published on Monday in an online portal claimed that the makers of Prabhas' next film with Radha Krishna Kumar have started constructing a massive set at a private studio in Hyderabad. According to a leading publisher's source, the movie set will consist of an ICU, general ward, and doctor's rooms. Reportedly, the team will be shooting in the aforementioned set for the next three months. Soon after, the cast and crew of Prabhas film will go for an outdoor schedule.

The media report further reveals that the makers were expected to begin shooting for the untitled film in June. However, since there are travelling restrictions, the makers had to postpone the current schedule. Reportedly, the makers will start the shooting after its cast and crew which includes actor Pooja Hegde fly down to Hyderabad.

Details about Prabhas' film with Radha Krishna Kumar

The untitled Radha Krishna Kumar movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess.

The movie, tentatively titled Prabhas20, will also mark the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The movie that is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the makers are looking at shooting the next schedule of the Prabhas starrer in Georgia since the country has reported less COVID-19 cases. Initially, the makers had planned to shoot the movie in Italy and Austria. However, shooting in the abovementioned countries during the pandemic will be logistically impossible. So, the makers are planning to shoot with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Georgia.

Besides the upcoming film, Prabhas has a movie with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. The film, starring Prabhas in the lead, is reported to be science fiction. Recently, in a tweet, director Nag Ashwin revealed that the untitled movie's shooting would begin by the end of this year. He further disclosed that the movie would release in 2021, and also that it is an original story written by Ashwin a few years ago. The Prabhas starrer is produced by Sapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

