TBT When South Star Prabhas Spoke About Prejudice In Bollywood

Prabhas rose to fame after featuring in the big-budget film Bahubali. The actor was last seen in another big-budget project Saaho along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi. The actor is very picky when it comes to choosing films. In an old interview, the actor was asked how he feels about facing prejudice in Bollywood. Here is what the South Superstar answered-

Prabhas opens up about prejudice in Bollywood

Actor Prabhas expressed his thoughts about the debate of facing prejudice in Bollywood and said that every region in the film industry is used to their own actors. Some actors have been there for around 20-30 years and so it is bound to happen. However, if a film is good people always watch it or else the audience won’t be able to see a new actor or a director getting a chance.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mourns Death Of Bravehearts In India-China Face-off At LAC

He further added, speaking about his own film Bahubali saying that the film broke a lot of barriers ina way and paved a new path for a lot of such pan India films. Also adding that there will be many such films in future. On being asked if the actor would like to work in Bollywood further, he said it is the biggest film industry and he would love to work there. Initially, he was not able to take up projects because he was working for Bahubali and then Saaho.

Also Read: Prabhas Reveals How He Got The Swag On For "Enni Soni" Song From 'Saaho', Take A Look

Prabhas also shared his thoughts over the collaboration between actors from different regions and the idea of pan India films in the future of cinema in India. He said that pan India films should be made in order to reach a larger number of audience. This is also a way to take Indian cinema one step ahead.

Also Read: 'Saaho' Director Sujeeth Gets Engaged In Hyderabad; Fans Congratulate As Pics Surface

On the work front, actor Prabhas will be seen in the film Prabhas 20. The film is slated to release on November 14, 2020. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The romantic film will also star south Indian celebrity, Pooja Hegde, in the lead role, opposite Prabhas. Set in a European era during 1960-70, the film is a beautiful love story.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi Is In Awe Of Prabhas' Killer Looks, Shares 'Saaho' Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.