Did Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Upcoming Movie's Title Leak Online? Read Details

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film has been grabbing headlines for many months now. Reports say it is a romantic one. However, the film still remains untitled. Reportedly, the title of the movie recently leaked online.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie title leaked online

Prabhas' next film starring Pooja Hegde till now was referred to as Prabhas20. However, the title of the movie got leaked online and reports claim it is 'Radhe Shyam'. But this is not the first name suggested for the movie. Earlier there were other reports which claimed that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's was going to be called 'Jaan' and then 'O Dear'.

Prabhas' fans also seem to be happy with the title 'Radhe Shyam' and it has been trending on Twitter recently. Many have made collages of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde to show their appreciation and excitement for their upcoming movie. Take a look:

Also Read: Makers Of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Film To Unveil Official Title & First Look In A Week?

Also Read: Prabhas Becomes Only South Actor To Win Russian Laurel; Fans Trend #RussiaLovesPrabhas

Also Read: #TBT When South Star Prabhas Spoke About Prejudice In Bollywood

Also Read: Prabhas Virtually Wishes Lakshmi Manchu's Daughter Vidya Nirvana On Her Birthday, See Pics

Also Read: Prabhas And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer 'Bad Boy' Song Behind The Scenes; Watch

More about Prabhas' next

No official announcement has been made by the makers. Reports claim that the title of Prabhas' next might still be up for debate. 'Radhe Shyam' is not final yet, although it is the latest one. It is also being said that the first look of the movie will be unveiled next week but even this is not confirmed as of yet.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming will reportedly be a romantic movie. It will also feature actor Mithun Chakraborty the role of a villain. The movie is mostly shot in Georgia. Fans seem excited to watch the onscreen pairing of Prabhas and Pooja. It is expected to hit the theatres on October 16, 2020.

Prabhas was last seen in the movie, Saaho which also marked his Bollywood debut. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor and is an out and out action film. While Prabhas played the role of an undercover agent, Shraddha played his assistant. Packed with some high octane action sequences, the movie has been helmed by Sujeeth.

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Rana Dagubatti. Housefull 4 also had a flashback scene which is based on the olden times. Directed by Farhad Samji the movie made huge numbers at the box office.

Also Read: Prabhas Yet To Share Screen Space With These Lovely Leading Ladies On Silver Screen

Also Read: Prabhas-Trisha Or Prabhas-Tamannah: Which Pair Had Better Chemistry On-screen?

Also Read: Mandira Bedi Is In Awe Of Prabhas' Killer Looks, Shares 'Saaho' Video

Image credit: Pooja Hedge Instagram, darling_Prabhas_zone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.