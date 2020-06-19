Prabhas Becomes Only South Actor To Win Russian Laurel; Fans Trend #RussiaLovesPrabhas

Prabhas has managed to bag an international award which has impressed many across the industry. Reportedly, he won the ‘Russian Audience Heart’ award and he is the only the second Bollywood actor to achieve this feat. Before Prabhas, Raj Kapoor had impressed the Russian audiences. Prabhas’ massive success in another country was celebrated by his fans in their own way. Several took to social media to congratulate him. The fans trended the hashtag #RussiaLovesPrabhas.

•Russian Award Heart Award



•Italian Media Mentioned him As Leonardo Dicapcrio Of Indian Cinema



•Kenya Government Letter To Prabhas



•Fan clubs In China & Japan



•Americans Called TFI As Prabhas Land #RussiaLovesPrabhas #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/q4BVVGltWX — Rebelution:Official (@Rebelution_offl) June 18, 2020

The trollers and haters

where who are trolling he have no Filmfare Awards blah blah blah now see Prabhas ahead of anyone

Only Telugu actor got this honour 😎😎😎 pan world king #Prabhas#RussiaLovesPrabhas pic.twitter.com/sAwYelNH7p — Sathya Prabhas (@Sathyaprabhas2) June 18, 2020

#Prabhas got Prestigious #RussianAudienceHeart award. he was the 1st south indian actor and 2nd Indian actor to get that😎😎

He was so blessed and truly deserve that love and appreciation from across the world🤗🤗

A King with darling heart🥰🥰

It's a begin🔥#RussiaLovesPrabhas pic.twitter.com/TrNmwL28iL — Vamsy Creazioni (@thorhemsworthfn) June 18, 2020

Prabhas is not only popular in Russia, but in Japan as well. His first Hindi film venture Saaho was released in Japan/Prabhas even addressed the audience while speaking the native language. Prabhas is reported to have a good fan base in some African countries as well. Prabhas’ journey started out in the Telugu film industry, however, he made it big step by step.

Prabhas’ Russian feat comes at a time when people need more positive things in the world as coronavirus has taken a toll on the populace. Many expressed their love for the actor in most of the tweets that were shared. Prabhas becoming the only actor to follow Raj Kapoor after almost three decades to win the Russian Audience Heart award was well received by the fandom of Prabhas. Raj Kapoor was popular for his ventures like Awara, Shree 420, Aradhana and more, which were popular in Russia as per reports. Similarly, Prabhas’ Baahubali and Saaho were internationally well-known films as per reports. Raj Kapoor was not only an actor but also had his roots into producing and directing as well. Prabhas’ next venture is looked forward by the fans.

Prabhas will be seen next in an untitled film. The makers are tentatively calling the film Prabhas 20. The film will star Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Prabhas will also be seen in a Nag Ashwin directorial. The actor was in Georgia right before the lockdown was imposed. Prabhas’ shoot was called off, however, there are still no updates on when the filming will start.

