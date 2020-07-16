Ashiq Usman's Next Is One Of The First Malayalam Movies To Complete Shooting Amid COVID-19

Ashiq Usman, producer of Anjaam Pathiraa, on Wednesday, July 15, in a social media post, revealed that the shoot of his forthcoming movie with Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead has been completed. He wrote: "During this pandemic time our team went ahead boldly to make a movie following the government protocols. By God’s grace, we have completed the shoot. I would like to thank everyone who stood by us during these challenging times. Your support means a lot to us." (sic) Interestingly, the Ashiq Usman produced film is one of the first Malayalam movies to finish shooting in the wake of the pandemic.

Ashiq Usman on his recently wrapped film

In a recent media interview with an online portal, Ashiq Usman revealed that they completed the shooting of the film in 25 days. He added that the team comprised of 40 members, including actors. Ashiq Usman went on to disclose that the film was entirely shot indoors due to the demand of the script. When asked about the release of the upcomer, Ashiq Usman exclaimed that their priority was to complete the shooting, not release.

Details about the untitled Malayalam film

The movie, starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead, also features actors like Veena Nandakumar, Sudhy Kopa, Johny Antony and Gokulan M S in pivotal roles. The forthcoming Malayalam film is directed by Unda fame Khalid Rahman. The shooting of the upcomer started on June 22 in a flat in Kundannoor, Kochi.

The untitled film marks Khalid Rahman's second collaboration with Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko. Interestingly, Khalid Rahman and Rajisha Vijayan debuted in the Malayalam film industry with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016). In an old interview with an online portal, Shine Tom Chacko revealed that the forthcoming movie is a family drama that unravels inside a flat. Shine added that he and Rajisha Vijayan play husband and wife in the Khalid Rahman directorial.

Besides the Khalid Rahman directorial, filmmakers Aashiq Abu and Lijo Jose Pellissery announced the shooting of their next films. Ashiq Abu announced that he would be bankrolling Unda scriptwriter Harshad's directorial venture- Hagar. The forthcoming movie will star Rima Kallingal and Sharafudheen in the lead. The Harshad directorial will be produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under their production banner OPM (Open Your Mouth Cinema). Meanwhile, Lijo Jose Pellissery revealed that he would begin work on his next titled A.

